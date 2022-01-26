Today: Sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the mid and upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.
Tonight: Frigid again, but the winds let up. Temps will fall into the teens and single digits.
Tomorrow: Sunny and still cold. Highs near 30 with wind chills in the 20s.
Friday: Chance of snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s.
-Increasing potential for a snow storm Friday night into Saturday. Very little in the way of change this morning among the models; please reference Giorgio’s email from last night.