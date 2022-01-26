Watch Live NowNYPD Procession For Fallen Officer Wilbert Mora's Body Transferred To Funeral Home
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Headlines, New York weather

Today: Sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the mid and upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Tonight: Frigid again, but the winds let up. Temps will fall into the teens and single digits.

Tomorrow: Sunny and still cold. Highs near 30 with wind chills in the 20s.

Friday: Chance of snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Heads up:

-Increasing potential for a snow storm Friday night into Saturday. Very little in the way of change this morning among the models; please reference Giorgio’s email from last night.

