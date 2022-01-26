NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Earlier this week, Mayor Eric Adams announced his plan to crack down on guns and violent crime plaguing New York City.

He’s calling it his blueprint for a safer New York.

The plan calls for bringing back a revamped Anti-Crime Unit, now renamed Neighborhood Safety Units. These will include plainclothes officers deployed in the 30 precincts where 80% of crime occurs.

The mayor called on everyone to “rise up and defeat gun violence.”

Watch Mayor Adam’s Gun Violence Address

“Everyone believes the gang and crime crisis is the NYPD’s problem. No, it’s not. Every agency in this city must be involved with the number one threat in our city, and that’s violence,” Adams said Monday.

“NYPD is doing its job, thousands of guns are being removed from the streets of New York — thousands. Since being elected, over 300 guns were removed from our streets. But it appears, for every one we remove, five find their way back on to the street. We need help…

The federal government must step in, but while we’re asking for that help, we’re not going to stop doing what we do everyday…

This is the battle we are facing, but I want it to be extremely clear, I’m ready for the battle. I’m ready for the battle… And my life experience has prepared me for this moment.”

With so much at stake, many are wondering if this plan can work.

Michael Alcazar joined CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas on CBS News New York to discuss. Alcazar is a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a retired NYPD detective. He spent 30 years on the job and was a lead instructor in the detective training unit.

Watch the full interview above.