By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools will have new rules for COVID isolation and quarantine time starting Monday.

The Department of Education said Wednesday students and staff who test positive will have to isolate for five days, instead of 10.

They can return if they do not have a fever for 24 hours, without using medication, and they must wear a mask in class for five days.

Unvaccinated students exposed to COVID must quarantine for at least five days, instead of 10, and wear a mask for five days in school.

