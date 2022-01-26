NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a suspect is under arrest after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx.

This comes as Mayor Eric Adams is facing pressure to reduce gun violence in the city.

“The mayor needs to step up, because this is ridiculous,” patient Rosie Martinez told CBS2. “People can’t even come to the emergency room now?”

Gunshots erupted around noon Tuesday inside the emergency room.

Police said surveillance video shows 25-year-old Keber Martinez in the waiting room when he suddenly pulls out a gun and shoots a 35-year-old man.

“I was in the vicinity. I saw all the blood, I heard the shot,” one witness said.

Police said the victim was waiting to see a doctor, when the suspect came to visit a patient. Investigators believe the two previously knew each other and recognized one another inside.

Sources told CBS2 the victim was shot in the arm and underwent surgery.

The pressure is now increasing for the mayor to get a grip on the city’s crime crisis.

“We need to work together to get these guns off our streets,” said Councilwoman Majorie Velazquez.

On Tuesday, Adams spent the day defending his plan to combat gun violence, including a new version of the NYPD’s Anti-Gun Unit. The unit will be sent to 30 precincts, which account for 80% of gun crimes.

“We’re going to make sure this is not the Anti-Crime Unit of the days. These officers are going to wear identifiable parts of police attire,” the mayor said. “We’ll never use, under my administration, any abusive target tactics that goes after people based on their ethnicity and where they live.”

His proposals also include using facial recognition to identify people carrying guns, and selectively appointing judges who are committed to cracking down on violent offenders.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is also expected to speak Wednesday at the first meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns.

CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook contributed to this report.