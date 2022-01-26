RIDGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County police officer who helped save a baby’s life was reunited with the family Wednesday.
On Christmas Eve in Ridge, Officer Kyle Negrin responded to call for a woman in a car going into labor.READ MORE: Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons Announces Birth Of Third Son
Chelsea Anderson was placed into a fire department ambulance. Negrin and a paramedic got in the back with her, and they took off for the hospital, but baby Avion couldn’t wait.READ MORE: 5 Hurt, Dozens Displaced After Passaic Fire
“It was definitely an honor, probably the proudest moment of my career, delivering Avion,” Negrin said.
“I was asking like, can we get there faster? How fast? Can we just get there? I’m scared, I’m scared. But [Negrin] held my hand, coached me through it,” Anderson said.MORE NEWS: NYC Mourning NYPD Officers Wilbert Mora, Jason Rivera After Deadly Ambush In Harlem
Anderson says she had been scheduled for a C-section because the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck, but Negrin and the paramedic successfully handled the complication.