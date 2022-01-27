MONTVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A mother and her two children who were reported missing earlier this week have been found safe.
Cheng Hsiao and her boys, 3-year-old Ethan and 2-year-old Ian, were first reported missing Sunday. Police said they were found safe and unharmed.
No charges are being filed.
They were first reported missing by the father.
“The husband, Kanhan Hsiao, has been informed that his wife and children have been located and are safe. Mrs. Hsiao has indicted that, at this time, she and the children do not intend on returning to the family home,” Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.
State authorities are assisting the family.
The location of where they were found has not been disclosed, but CBS2 has learned the NYPD did assist in the search.