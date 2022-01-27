Today: Sunny and still cold. Highs in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with iso’d snow showers. Lows in the 20s

Friday: 30% chance of snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Friday Night – Saturday: Snow will work its way into our southern/eastern suburbs tomorrow night, potentially working its way into the city and immediate suburbs before dawn with only light accumulations expected. After that, the winds pick up… gusts of 35 mph (50+ mph east)… with the leading edge of the snow around and N&W of the city, though the heaviest snowfall will remain S&E. Snow tapers off in the afternoon with the final flakes east late in the afternoon or early evening.

The probability of 6+” of snow for western areas is only low to moderate… 6+” remains more likely to the east… the city’s right in the middle with moderate potential. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the city, immediate suburbs and eastern/southeastern suburbs for as little as 4″ (immediate western suburbs) and as much as 12″ (mainly eastern suburbs).

Taking everything into consideration, the city remains in the 2-6″ range with potentially little or no snow for our distant northwest suburbs and up to 12+” still possible far east.