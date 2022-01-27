NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The gun used to kill NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora was reportedly stolen back in 2017 in Baltimore.

Their memorials outside the 32nd Precinct paint a grim picture of the danger of guns ending up in the wrong hands.

Gov. Kathy Hochul launched an interstate task force to combat trafficking of illegal guns into New York.

City and state leaders and focusing on preventing such violence, including a close call Wednesday, when a man was caught with a loaded handgun on the subway in Times Square.

Police said a rider saw a man on a 2 train with a gun around 2 p.m. and alerted authorities. Officers stopped the suspect and recovered the weapon. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“Eighty percent increase in firearm homicides here in the state of New York since 2019. Seventy five percent of the guns committing those crimes came from out of state,” Hochul said Wednesday.

The Bronx district attorney recently indicted a 23-year-old college student for selling 73 guns – 59 of them loaded – and more than 40 high capacity magazines transported in a duffle bag from the south, sometimes by bus, to an undercover cop for up to $1,500 each.

The big question: Why are so many illegal guns ending up here?

“Do people have more money? Is there something going on in those states where people are looking to have the flow of guns come to New York to make a higher profit?” Hochul asked. “Is this related to gang activity? Is it related to more domestic cases?”

During Wednesday’s task force meeting, Mayor Eric Adams insisted federal, state and city cooperation used in the War on Terror after 9/11 has to be deployed again the war on illegal weapons.

“It is time for us to use the same abilities that we displayed during September 11 to stop the external terrorist threat. We’re going to use that with the terror of gun violence that’s sweeping our entire nation,” he said.

President Joe Biden plans to meet with the mayor next Thursday in New York City to develop a strategy to get these illegal guns off the streets.

