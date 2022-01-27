NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new images of a man accused of pushing a 62-year-old man onto the subway tracks in Lower Manhattan.
The suspect can be seen coming off an escalator at the Fulton Street station.
Police said he shoved the victim just as a train approached Sunday morning.
The man survived, but suffered cuts to his leg and bruising.
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and members of the New York City Council are calling for barriers to be placed on subway platforms. They want the MTA to immediately begin a pilot program for barriers at stations that have been experiencing violent platform-related incidents.
The barriers prevent riders from being pushed onto the tracks and keep tracks clear of litter and trespassers.