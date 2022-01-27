NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Lottery’s iconic announcer Yolanda Vega is retiring.
With her trademark introduction and enthusiastic style, Vega had lottery players on the edge of their seats for more than three decades.
Yolanda Vega, our iconic Draw Team member, has retired after an incredible 32 years. We truly hit the jackpot by having her as a part of the New York Lottery family. Let’s send her off in the comments below by posting our favorite Yolanda Vega memories. #pleaseplayresponsibly pic.twitter.com/XrBMPCJuwf
— New York Lottery (@newyorklottery) January 24, 2022
New York Lottery announced her retirement Tuesday after 32 years on the job.
They said they “truly hit the jackpot” having her as part of their family.