NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Lottery’s iconic announcer Yolanda Vega is retiring.

With her trademark introduction and enthusiastic style, Vega had lottery players on the edge of their seats for more than three decades.

New York Lottery announced her retirement Tuesday after 32 years on the job.

They said they “truly hit the jackpot” having her as part of their family.

