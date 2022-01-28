TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of the storm that’s expected to bring heavy snow to parts of the area.
The state of emergency takes effect at 5 p.m.
A commercial vehicle travel restriction will also go into effect at that time.
Several counties along the Jersey Shore are under a blizzard warning. The rest of the state is under a winter storm warning.
“Our advice to everyone is to be prepared to hunker down once you get home this afternoon and stay home,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. “Stay home tonight and stay home tomorrow. Whatever you may need to get through a snow day, get it on your way home today, so you don’t have to venture out.”
The governor also said he's postponing his trip to Washington, D.C. for the meeting of the National Governor's Association to help oversee the storm response.
Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts. CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook contributed to this report.