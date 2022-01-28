NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Giants have a new head coach.

Friday evening, the team announced they have hired current Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the 20th head coach in franchise history.

Daboll had his second interview with the team Tuesday and was considered the favorite for the position.

He spent the past four seasons with the Bills and already has a working relationship with the new Giants general manager, Joe Schoen, who was most recently the Bills assistant GM.

Daboll released the following statement —

“It is an honor and a privilege to be named head coach of the New York Giants. Thank you to Joe Schoen for believing in me and to John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for entrusting me with this position. My immediate goal is to assemble a coaching staff – a strong staff that emphasizes teaching and collaboration and making sure our players are put in the position to be their best and, ultimately, to win games. That’s why all of us do this. To teach, to be successful, to develop talent, and to win. I have a pretty good idea where our fan base’s feelings are right now, and I get it. I promise we will work our tails off to put a team on the field that you will be proud to support and give us the results we all want.”