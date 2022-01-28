Today: Sct’d snow showers. Light accumulations not out of the question (coating+). Otherwise, cloudy with highs in the 30s.

This Evening – Tomorrow: Snow will work its way into our southern/eastern suburbs this evening and work its way into the city and immediate suburbs late this evening into the overnight. Snow will reach peak intensity late tonight into tomorrow morning south… tomorrow morning/midday around the city and Long Island with snowfall rates of 1/2-2″/hour. Expect wind gusts of 30-45 mph (50+ mph east) during this period. Snow tapers off in the afternoon with the final flakes east late in the afternoon.

A winter storm warning will be in effect for much of the area from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday, and a blizzard warning takes effect for the Jersey Shore during the same time period.

Some minor adjustments this morning with potentially another adjustment for the noon… roughly 6-9″ in the city (generally less than 7/8″ west with 12+” likely across at least Suffolk County (may need to include Nassau if trends continue). The bullseye still looks like far eastern Long Island (18+”).