NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is bracing for a significant amount of sustained snowfall starting as early as Friday afternoon.

As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reports, part of the preparation involves spreading 280,000 tons of salt on city roadways and sidewalks.

“You never know what happens, always better to be prepared,” Merrick homeowner Richard Alvarez told CBS2 as he stocked up on groceries on Long Island.

Getting ready is what it is all about, with a foot of snow possible for our region.

“Hopefully it’s not bad and everybody is safe,” Levittown resident Anne Turkovich said. “If it’s on a weekend, maybe that will mean less people on the road.”

“I love snow. Snow is awesome,” said Leo Bakman, of Forest Hills, Queens. “I live in an apartment building, so I don’t have to shovel.”

Crews can be seen throughout the area pretreating roads and sidewalks ahead of the storm.