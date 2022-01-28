NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is bracing for a significant amount of sustained snowfall starting as early as Friday afternoon.
As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, part of the preparation involves spreading 280,000 tons of salt on city roadways and sidewalks.
“You never know what happens, always better to be prepared,” Merrick homeowner Richard Alvarez told CBS2 as he stocked up on groceries on Long Island.
Getting ready is what it is all about, with a foot of snow possible for our region.
“Hopefully it’s not bad and everybody is safe,” Levittown resident Anne Turkovich said. “If it’s on a weekend, maybe that will mean less people on the road.”
“I love snow. Snow is awesome,” said Leo Bakman, of Forest Hills, Queens. “I live in an apartment building, so I don’t have to shovel.”
Crews can be seen throughout the area pretreating roads and sidewalks ahead of the storm.
New York City’s Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert beginning at 4 p.m. Friday. That will stay in effect throughout Saturday and into Sunday morning.
A snow alert is the department’s higher level winter weather message, meaning it will be coordinating with the Departments of Transportation and Emergency Management on snow cleaning protocols. Plus, trash collection trucks will also be ready to start plowing as soon as two inches have fallen.
Meanwhile on Long Island, the LIRR plans to pretreat tracks and salt at stations. Hempstead is also gearing up equipment.
Those living along the coast are sealing exposed water lines and removing hoses to prevent pipes from bursting.
“Let’s think about getting prepared, getting ready, getting smart and being safe,” said Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin. “Those are the key things we need to remember for this weekend.”
CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook contributed to this report.