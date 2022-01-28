NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools will have new rules for COVID isolation and quarantine time starting Monday.
The Department of Education said Wednesday students and staff who test positive will have to isolate for five days, instead of 10.READ MORE: Funeral Held For NYPD Det. Jason Rivera, 22-Year-Old Killed In Line Of Duty In Harlem
They can return if they do not have a fever for 24 hours, without using medication, and they must wear a mask in class for five days.READ MORE: TIMELINE: Nor'easter Could Bring More Than A Foot Of Snow To Long Island & Jersey Shore; Up To 8 Inches To NYC
Unvaccinated students exposed to COVID must quarantine for at least five days, instead of 10, and wear a mask for five days in school.
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Jan. 26.