NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is preparing to say farewell to NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, one of the two officers killed last week in the line of duty.

His funeral is set for 9 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

A convoy of buses carried members of the Suffolk County Police Department into the city early Friday morning. Officers in full dress uniforms boarded the buses in Brentwood.

Suffolk Officer Angel Vera told CBS2 he went through training with Rivera.

“He was a great man, great officer. Newly married, always had a smile on his face, no matter what was happening, what we were doing,” Vera said. “I’m at a loss for words… I hope a tragedy like this doesn’t happen again.”

This morning #MadisonNJ Police Officers Kevin MacQuesten and Andrew Marra took the 6:37am @NJTRANSIT train to NYC to attend the funeral for @NYPDnews Officer Jason Rivera who was shot and killed last week in Harlem. #NYPD pic.twitter.com/c0fJ9qEMX0 — Borough of Madison, NJ (@MadisonNJ_gov) January 28, 2022

Thousands of people gathered Thursday at the cathedral for his wake. The 22-year-old was shot and killed, along with his partner Officer Wilbert Mora, while responding to a call last Friday in Harlem.

Rivera’s casket was carefully carried into the cathedral to the somber sound of bagpipes, followed by a sight that made a powerful statement. Tens of thousands of people showed up to show their support for his family and the NYPD, many of them strangers.

“It’s just sad, heartbreaking. But it’s nice to see so many people coming out paying their respects — fellow officers, regular citizens like me,” Midtown resident Peggy Nugent said.

WATCH: NYPD Motorcade Transports Officer Rivera’s Casket To Cathedral

That sentiment was shared by those of all ages.

“He was a good officer for our city,” said Reggie Purnawan, of Rockaway, Queens.

People came from all different places. A police officer named Pierre made the trip from the Netherlands.

“It tells me that the people are standing behind the police,” he said.

Rivera’s former basketball coach was among those standing behind his family.

“It’s just a shame that we lost a great young man that was contributing back to the community,” Evander Ford said.

“Broken hearted, because we’re losing so many of our young men — good young men who want to do something to help,” Deborah Ford added.

Rivera joined the force to better the relationship between the community and police. To get ready for the academy, he joined the Dyckman Run Club, which dedicated its weekly run to Rivera, a beloved member who inspired those around him.

“Very determined, ambitious, very goal oriented, and always with a smile on his face, always very positive,” said friend Cesar Baez. “This is what we’re doing, we’re honoring him in a positive way running.”

All that was taken from him at just 22 years old. He leaves behind a heartbroken widow, who shared her pain through a tribute on social media, and his family, who are now forced to say their final goodbyes.

CBS2’s has learned Rivera’s brother, wife and Mayor Eric Adams will deliver eulogies for the fallen officer.

After the funeral mass, a motorcade will carry his casket up to Fern Cliff Cemetery in Hartsdale in Westchester County for a private cremation. Along the way, first responders will be standing by to deliver one final salute.

If you would like to pay your respects as the motorcade passes by, there are several spots along I-87 in Yonkers and Ardsley, including McLean Avenue, Clark Street, Yonkers Avenue, Midland Avenue, Palmer Road and VE Macy Park.

Services for Officer Mora will be held next week.