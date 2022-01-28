NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An off-duty police officer shot a man after a stabbing on the Upper West Side, police said.
It happened Friday at around 7 a.m.
Police say the off-duty officer was working security at Duane Reade at Broadway and 94th Street when two men began fighting inside. The off-duty officer told them to go outside. Once they were outside, one of the men stabbed the other, police said.
The off-duty officer chased after the knife-wielding suspect toward Amsterdam Avenue. When the suspect turned toward the off-duty officer with the knife, the off-duty officer opened fire.
The suspect and the victim who was stabbed are both hospitalized in stable condition.