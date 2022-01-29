NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams spent his Saturday morning traveling around the city to tour the storm conditions.

He started his trip in the Bronx, where he reminded people to, “be careful and bundle up.”

“Good day to stay home, if you don’t have to go out,” he said.

On the ground in the Bronx. It’s a good day to stay home if you don’t have to go out! pic.twitter.com/mFEqJpQpq0 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2022

He then went to Harlem…

Out bright and early in Harlem! Thank you to @NYCSanitation who has been out getting the job done all night long. You can track their work live: https://t.co/fE2OYHhQnH pic.twitter.com/HKwYn1bRJk — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2022

Followed by Manhattan…

We’re out here! Join me for a quick inside look at snow operations at @NYCSanitation Garage 11 in Manhattan: pic.twitter.com/lhaU2z2WTJ — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2022

The mayor then checked in with the Department of Sanitation back at City Hall….

Back at City Hall after checking in with @NYCSanitation and everyone working to keep our city moving. pic.twitter.com/6NNPMyIR40 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2022

“Make sure that you’re careful as you move around today,” Adams said as he wrapped up his tour. “The roads are pretty rugged.”

No matter how difficult the weather is, we’re going to ensure city services continue to run. Stay home, stay safe, and stay warm NYC! pic.twitter.com/h1HIFF2hjg — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2022

But wait, he wasn’t done. The mayor also rode the Staten Island Ferry to check on conditions there…

On our way to Staten Island for more snow patrol! If you absolutely need to travel today, please take public transportation so that @NYCSanitation can continue to work to get our roads clear. pic.twitter.com/Jh14owSwVq — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2022

