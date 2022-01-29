FIRST ALERTWatch Continuing Storm Coverage On CBS News New York
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams spent his Saturday morning traveling around the city to tour the storm conditions.

He started his trip in the Bronx, where he reminded people to, “be careful and bundle up.”

“Good day to stay home, if you don’t have to go out,” he said.

He then went to Harlem…

Followed by Manhattan…

The mayor then checked in with the Department of Sanitation back at City Hall….

“Make sure that you’re careful as you move around today,” Adams said as he wrapped up his tour. “The roads are pretty rugged.”

But wait, he wasn’t done. The mayor also rode the Staten Island Ferry to check on conditions there…

