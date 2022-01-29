NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Snow piled up in parts of Connecticut on Saturday.
In New Canaan, many roads were covered and not many people were outside.
Time lapse video taken in Norwalk shows some people ventured outside to walk or drive as plows tried to keep up clearing the roads of all the snow.
We have preliminarily confirmed that #blizzard criteria has been met across Suffolk County NY and New London CT.
Further analysis will be conducted to determine if this also occurred in other parts of the region.https://t.co/PRhChWDQbb
Here's a reminder of the definition: pic.twitter.com/JCEJpIAcbP
— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 29, 2022
CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports blizzard conditions were confirmed in New London County.