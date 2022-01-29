FIRST ALERTWatch Continuing Storm Coverage On CBS News New York
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Snow piled up in parts of Connecticut on Saturday.

In New Canaan, many roads were covered and not many people were outside.

Time lapse video taken in Norwalk shows some people ventured outside to walk or drive as plows tried to keep up clearing the roads of all the snow.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports blizzard conditions were confirmed in New London County.

