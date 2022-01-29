BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for this weekend’s storm, and the Jersey Shore is under a blizzard warning.
CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Saturday from Belmar, where powerful winds had the snow coming down sideways, making for very poor visibility.
Gusts of more than 50 miles per hour are possible down the Shore. Moderate flooding may also be an issue in areas prone to that during high tides.
“The potential to bring down power lines,” Murphy said Friday. “If you lose power, don’t assume somebody else is calling it in. Report it to your utility company immediately.”
CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis joined Baker with team coverage from Paramus in the northern part of the state.
She drove over the Henry Hudson Parkway and the George Washington Bridge, and reported the roadways had been treated but the snow was still piling up.
