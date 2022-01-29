NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Nor’easter moved into the Tri-State Area on Friday night, and it’s expected to bring some significant snowfall.

High winds and coastal flooding will also be a concern.

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of the area from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday.

A blizzard warning is also issued for the Jersey Shore and Suffolk County during the same timeframe.

SNOW TOTALS

The Jersey Shore and Long Island will see the most accumulation, with 12 to 18 inches expected for most, and more than 18 inches possible for some.

New York City will likely see 4 to 8 inches, and areas north and west will see 2 to 4.

STORM TIMING

Moderate snow began falling across the area Friday night. From Atlantic City up to Bergen County and across Long Island, outer bands were taking shape.

11 p.m. Friday – 3 a.m. Saturday: Snow expands north and west.

3-7 a.m.: Steady snow across much of the area. Winds start in. Blizzard conditions possible.

7 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Heavy snow for many. Starting to taper west of New York City after 10 a.m., New York City starts to taper off after 1 p.m. Winds rage. Blizzard conditions possible.

1-4 p.m.: Bands are mainly east. Still very windy. Coastal issues might arise by afternoon. Winds are focused on Long Island and the blizzard risk goes with it.

4-7 p.m.: Wrapping up across Long Island, frigid and blustery elsewhere.

7-10 p.m.: Final flakes out east.

BLIZZARD IN NYC?

Although the city is not officially in the blizzard warnings, it will experience a taste of that volatility from time to time Saturday, mainly in the morning when winds could gust over 40 mph.

STORM SIGNATURE: FRIGID AIR

People will be trying to dig out in the afternoon under horrible conditions. This storm is a little different in the sense that we are under an arctic airmass while it’s snowing. You will be shoveling in sub-zero wind chills! Exposed skin is very dangerous, and people should take caution. Cold air allows snow to stack quickly, and it is blown around easier, which lowers visibility dramatically.

