NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shootout was caught on camera in broad daylight on a New York City street.
It happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday near East 164th Street and Grand Avenue in the Bronx.
Surveillance video shows two men running and opening fire on each other.
Stray bullets went through a nearby bedroom window and the windshield of a parked car.
Police said there were no reports of injuries, but they are searching for the suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.