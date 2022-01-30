By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a bright, but bitter day for cleaning up after yesterday’s storm. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 20s, feeling more like the teens with a slight breeze. We’ll call it deceitful sunshine!
Expect another frigid night under partly cloudy skies. Temps will fall into the teens around NYC and single digits for the NW suburbs.
Monday looks fine with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 30s. The dry weather continues for Tuesday with temps returning to near normal to start off February. Our next chance of any precip (in the form of rain) moves in late Wednesday night and Thursday.