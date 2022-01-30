CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow fell across the Tri-State Area for hours Saturday as a nor’easter moved through the region.

There were blizzard conditions reported in multiple areas, but who ended up with the most accumulation?

Preliminary snowfall totals as of 11 p.m. show the biggest numbers on Long Island and in parts of New Jersey. Totals were lower in areas farther north and west.

LONG ISLAND

Islip — 24.7 inches
Medford — 23.5 inches
East Hampton — 19.2 inches
Levittown — 19.2 inches
Massapequa — 16.0 inches

NEW JERSEY

Bayville — 21.0 inches
Beachwood — 19.4 inches
Brick — 14.8 inches
Freehold — 13.0 inches
Bergenfield — 6.9 inches

FIVE BOROUGHS

Bayside — 13.1 inches
Bay Ridge — 11.8 inches
Huguenot — 10.1 inches
Throgs Neck — 9.1 inches
Central Park — 8.3 inches

HUDSON VALLEY

Rye — 9.5 inches
Highland Mills — 8.4 inches
Tarrytown — 6.7 inches
Monroe — 6.0 inches
Brewster — 5.4 inches

CONNECTICUT

Fairfield — 10.8 inches
Bridgeport — 10.5 inches
Westport — 9.1 inches
Shelton — 8.0 inches
Weston — 6.8 inches

