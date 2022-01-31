NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said a teenager was shot at Kings Plaza Mall in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Monday.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m.

Inside Kings Plaza, yellow crime tape was up by the Laced Up store. The sneaker shop is where police say a group of young men got into an argument and one of them pulled out a gun and started firing, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported.

“It sounded like so many shots you would think someone got killed. It was so loud, I just dropped everything and ran,” mall employee Frank Campbell said.

Cops said there were as many as four shots fired. The victim, a 14-year-old, claims he was not involved. He told investigators he was walking in when he suddenly felt a pain in his leg. However, police told CBS2 the victim confronted the shooter in the store and that “they had a beef.”

“It’s very sad, I’m 19-20, so to hear someone a little younger than me get shot at, that’s sad,” mall employee Jay Thomas said.

As police swarmed the mall, shoppers were evacuated. Many stood outside waiting to go back in to get their belongings. A SWAT team was part of the response.

“I heard loud booms. I’m from Brooklyn so you hear shots all the time. You know what a shot is,” shopper Jah Hills said.

Employees told Rincon the part of the mall where the incident happened has an echo, which only made things worse.

“Anyone in this hallway right here would have thought it was happening right next to them and it was very, very scary,” Campbell said.

Three other teens were seen running from the mall and were being questioned, police said.

The victim was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center. There was no immediate word on the teen’s condition.

Police said it was not an active shooter incident and they continue to search for the suspect.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.

