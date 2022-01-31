CARLE PLACE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Many across the Tri-State Area must dig their ways out of the driveway before heading to work Monday — and some streets may still be difficult to navigate.

Long Island officials are warning residents about the difficult cleanup after the weekend’s winter storm dumped two feet of snow in some areas, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

There were concerns across Long Island as cold temperatures locked in snow and ice despite the best efforts of plow drivers.

Long Island took the brunt of the snowstorm, with more than two feet in parts of Suffolk County. The Long Island Expressway was treacherous and many Long Island Rail Road stations were covered.

As the dig-out continues, main streets in towns like Bay Shore were looking good, but side streets may still need work.

“The cleanup of this storm will not be easy because of the temperatures that we have now,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

John Motta of Commack spent Sunday morning clearing his driveway.

“First I thought it was ridiculous when they were saying we had 20 inches of snow in Commack. After seeing this driveway, it’s quite obvious, I was wrong. If anything, it’s at least 20, if not more,” Motta said.

Cleaning up after a massive storm like this is a huge job for everyone. For some, it proved deadly. At least three people died after shoveling on Long Island, including two in Syosset, police said.

Nassau County police said one victim was a 53-year-old man, who was found unconscious Saturday night with a shovel by his side on Belmont Circle. That afternoon, a 75-year-old man collapsed while shoveling on Barbara Drive.

“Wow, that’s why the ambulances were around I guess,” David Martinson said.

In Suffolk, police said officers resuscitated a 71-year-old man who went into cardiac arrest while snow blowing on Hyman Avenue in West Islip.

“Officers assigned to that precinct responded, gave that elderly individual CPR as well as utilize an automatic, external defibrillator and were able to regain his pulse,” Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

Police said there were more than 100 crashes in Suffolk County, but none were serious.