BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Two Bridgeport, Connecticut police detectives, including one involved in the controversial investigation into the death of Lauren Smith-Fields, are on administrative leave Monday.
The family of Smith-Fields, a Black woman who died while she was on a date, claims no one notified them about her death on Dec. 12 and crucial evidence was not processed until weeks later.
“It is an unacceptable failure if policies were not followed to the extent that this family, and to friends and all who care about human decency that, should be shown in these situations, in this case by members of the Bridgeport Police Department, I am very sorry,” Mayor Joe Ganim said.
The other detective was investigating an unrelated death of another Black woman who died on the same day. Her family said they also were not notified by police.