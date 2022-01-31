By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Besides the cold, there are no weather worries for today. We’ll climb a bit higher into the low and mid 30s, still below normal.
The warming trend continues Tuesday as we get into the upper 30s. It stays dry both days with just a mix of sun and clouds.
By Wednesday, we’re into the 40s and any rain chance looks to hold off until late at night. As of now, Thursday looks mild, but damp.
Have a great week!