NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents in one Brooklyn apartment building are still in the dark after a fire on Sunday night.

Seven people were hurt, including a resident who suffered serious injuries and a firefighter who suffered minor injuries, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday.

“When I opened up the window and the door all the smoke came in and started choking me,” Joette Bryant said.

When Bryant returned home from the hospital, three Con Ed technicians carried her wheelchair to the front of her Herkimer Street apartment building.

In all, seven people were injured after a fire broke out in the electrical room just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, leaving all units in the dark.

“They were gagging because of the smoke. I even saw one of the firefighters. He was down because he didn’t have his mask on,” resident MD Islam said.

As Con Ed crews worked to restore power, residents were navigating pitch black hallways and chilly apartments.

“It’s real terrible. It’s cold. You can’t really move around like you want to,” one woman said.

Yet, it’s déjà vu for those who live in the building.

“This is the second time. I’m just hoping that it doesn’t last 25 days again,” Denise Livingston said.

After a similar fire on Dec. 21, full electricity wasn’t restored for weeks.

“Last time it happened we went to the neighborhood and they helped us. They helped us to charge our phone, charge our laptops,” Saif Uddin said.

But for now, they wait.

“I need my medicine. It has to go in the refrigerator. The refrigerator is not on so what am I going to do now?” Bryant said.

They said they hope the issue is resolved once and for all.

“I don’t want this to happen again. The next time we might be dead,” Bryant said.

According to Con Ed, crews can only provide temporary power for the elevators, lighting the common areas, heat and hot water. The building owner’s electrician will have to come and replace damaged equipment before full power to the units can be restored.

East Brooklyn Mutual Aid is providing food to residents for the week. The organization also responded during the first fire.