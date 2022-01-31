NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New policies affecting New York City’s public schools take effect Monday. The city is shortening COVID quarantine and isolation periods.

Teachers and students in kindergarten and up who test positive are now required to isolate for five days instead of 10 if they are fever-free for 24 hours, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The policy applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated students. It comes as officials say COVID cases continue to drop.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said plans to manage the latest wave are working. Hospitalizations declined by more than 550 in 24 hours, Hochul said Sunday.

The governor touted the city’s vaccination rate, which is higher than the national average. Eighty-five percent of adults are now fully vaccinated. Fifty percent of children age five and up are, too.

There was more good news Sunday for those who test positive. New York City will offer free, same-say delivery of two COVID antiviral pills that could prevent hospitalization. The medication is available for anyone who has a prescription and is at high risk.

“Taken for five days, help stop the virus from reproducing, which reduces the amount of virus in the body and prevent symptoms from getting worse,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said.

The number of positive cases in New Jersey dropped from more than 9,000 on Friday to closer to 2,000 on Sunday. Gov. Phil Murphy was cautiously optimistic about the future.

“We’re not going to manage this to zero. We have to learn how to live with this,” Murphy said.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottleib said the BA.2 variant could slow case decline.

“There’s some critical questions. Is it more contagious? It appears to be more contagious. Data out of Denmark from the Serum Institute suggests it’s about 1.5 times more contagious than the strain of Omicron that has made it around the U.S.,” Gottleib said.

The latest data from the U.K. suggests a fully-boosted person may be more protected against the new variant.