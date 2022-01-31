NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Alec Burks had 21 points off the bench, Evan Fournier also scored 21 and the New York Knicks routed the skidding Sacramento Kings 116-96 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Julius Randle added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, who won for the second time in eight games.

Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and eight assists for the Kings, who have lost seven straight overall and 12 in a row on the road. Davion Mitchell added 18 points.

Sacramento’s last road victory was Dec. 1 at the Los Angeles Clippers. The Kings also dropped 12 consecutive games on the road from Nov. 12, 2010, to Jan. 12, 2011. They ended that streak two nights later, beating the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Fournier scored 16 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range to help New York take a 31-23 lead at the end of the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Kings: De’Aaron Fox missed his fourth consecutive game due to a sore left ankle. Sacramento coach Alvin Gentry ruled out any long-term worries over the point guard’s absence. “I think that he is feeling much better,” Gentry said. “But until he feels that everything is there and that he can make the cuts laterally, we aren’t going to put him out there right now. But I am not concerned.”

Knicks: Outrebounded the Kings 47-36.

UP NEXT:

Kings: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Knicks: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

