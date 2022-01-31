NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In the middle of Saturday’s snowstorm, there was a blizzard of bullets in the suburbs.

Four men with guns allegedly opened fire on an Airbnb rental in a quiet Rockland County neighborhood.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday, the frightening scene was captured on a doorbell camera.

A million dollar New City home has bullet holes in a window and over the garage, all from a shocking hail of gunfire blasted on a snowy Saturday afternoon in a sleepy subdivision.

“If this can happen here, it can happen anywhere,” one neighbor said off camera.

He said he was clearing snow from his driveway when the shooting erupted.

It happened right after his kids went outside to play, he said.

“Seconds later, gunfire. Call the police, make sure the kids are safe,” he said.

GUNFIRE IN ROCKLAND COUNTY: Doorbell camera captures moment men with guns opened fire in New City NY. Shots hit an ⁦@Airbnb⁩ listed as a “quiet retreat”. Four adults and one juvenile arrested. pic.twitter.com/K94zkVDHpa — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) January 31, 2022

He said he saw five men flee the scene in a black luxury vehicle. Responding Clarkstown officers quickly tracked the car to South Little Tor Road, where it smashed into a utility pole.

The suspects then scattered. Cops and canines tracked them through the snow and said one was found hiding in a nearby basement.

Among those arrested was 24-year-old Armani Miller, who had a GPS tracker on his ankle as part of a bail package on federal COVID fraud charge. He’s also facing carjacking and other charges in Brooklyn.

“They’re brazen, and they don’t feel there’s any repercussions,” Clarkstown Police Chief Jeff Wanamaker said.

The chief said the house the gunmen targeted was sold in December, and had just recently been listed as an Airbnb rental for $640 per night.

Neighbors said the shooting happened after a noisy party the night before.

“The town is very quickly going to move to hold a public hearing and ban short-term rentals, because this is really a problem that is starting to grow across the country, not just here,” Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said.

Four adults and a juvenile were arrested. Six firearms were seized, including two inside the targeted home, police said.

Cops are still investigating the motive for the brazen crime.

The four adult suspects are all men from Brooklyn. A Rockland judge set bail for each at $250,000, on the top charge of attempted murder.