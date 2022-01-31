NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow fell across the Tri-State Area for hours Saturday as a nor’easter moved through the region.
Preliminary snowfall totals as of 11 p.m. show the biggest numbers on Long Island and in parts of New Jersey. Totals were lower in areas farther north and west.
LONG ISLAND
Islip — 24.7 inches
Medford — 23.5 inches
East Hampton — 19.2 inches
Levittown — 19.2 inches
Massapequa — 16.0 inches
NEW JERSEY
Bayville — 21.0 inches
Beachwood — 19.4 inches
Brick — 14.8 inches
Freehold — 13.0 inches
Bergenfield — 6.9 inches
FIVE BOROUGHS
Bayside — 13.1 inches
Bay Ridge — 11.8 inches
Huguenot — 10.1 inches
Throgs Neck — 9.1 inches
Central Park — 8.3 inches
HUDSON VALLEY
Rye — 9.5 inches
Highland Mills — 8.4 inches
Tarrytown — 6.7 inches
Monroe — 6.0 inches
Brewster — 5.4 inches
CONNECTICUT
Fairfield — 10.8 inches
Bridgeport — 10.5 inches
Westport — 9.1 inches
Shelton — 8.0 inches
Weston — 6.8 inches