NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced new efforts to get more children vaccinated.
She is calling on the federal government to issue guidance for all insurance companies to cover consultations about COVID-19 vaccinations for families and children, and she wants insurers to cover incentives.
Watch: Gov. Hochul Gives Update On COVID-19 Progress In New York
“They offer all kinds of wellness incentives. You get incentives to go join a gym, for example, or eat healthy or go to certain restaurants. Let’s get them get creative to help create incentives for this so we can get over that hump, get those last group of kids vaccinated so we can make sure they are safe in schools or wherever they go,” Hochul said.
Behind the governor stood the military medical personnel sent to Central Bronx Hospital temporarily to help the overburdened staff during the COVID surge.