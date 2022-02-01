NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island woman has received death threats and is afraid to leave her home following a disturbing case a mistaken identity.

She met with CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan and shared a TikTok video she posted hoping to clarify that she is not the woman who went on a vile rant, although they share the same name.

Leaning on crutches, Jacqueline Guzman said her mistaken identity nightmare began following a ligament-tearing fall in the snow.

In a video posted online, Guzman speaks out.

“My name is Jacqueline Michelle Guzman. I am a 25-year-old gymnastics coach and small business owner,” she said in the video.

Hateful messages were posted to her Long Island Sister Sweets chocolate company website, and flowed into the gymnastics studio where she teaches.

“I was in the ambulance. I got… started seeing the messages,” she said.

Commenters were confusing her with the New York actor of the same name who sparked outrage for a shameful online rant the day of slain Det. Jason Rivera‘s funeral.

“We don’t need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly… this is ****ing ridiculous,” actor Jacqueline Guzman said in the video.

“I am not the Jacqueline Guzman of that video, that awful video,” the Long Island resident said.

The actor of the tirade was fired by her acting company Face to Face Films.

The 25-year-old victim, and her family, condemn the video.

“Shaken up still. It’s definitely taken a toll on me mentally and emotionally,” Guzman said.

In the video, she continues trying to correct the mistaken identity.

“Please take a second to hear my voice and see my face, ’cause you’re targeting the wrong person. I personally cannot handle it,” Guzman said.

“Describe the threats,” McLogan said.

“I should be the one that was shot,” Guzman said. “I hope to see you in the casket.”

“We have to be strong. We are here for her,” said Jacqueline’s mother Sara Guzman. “Thank you for all the love that we have now.”

“For the people who are helping me, and helping the business and my family, I really appreciate you. Thank you for everything,” Jacqueline Guzman said.

Jacqueline Guzman and her sister Cristal, who own the candy shop, want the misdirected messages of hate redirected into gestures of love and support for community and police.

The candy shop and gymnastics studio have turned off comments on social media until the confusion is cleared up.