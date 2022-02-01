NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Happy Lunar New Year!

People around the world are celebrating the Year of the Tiger.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu went to Chinatown on Tuesday to find out more on how everyone can enjoy this very special time.

READ MORE: Lunar New Year Celebration Kicks Off In Chinatown To Ring In Year Of The Tiger

Let the festivities begin for a holiday celebrated by billions of people around the world.

“It is huge, because it is not just Chinese; it is Korean, it is a lot of South East Asians,” said Joanna Lee.

Lee and Ken Smith have been publishing the Pocket Chinese Almanac since 2010. Hsu met with them at the Museum of Chinese in America.

WATCH: How Museum of Chinese America Is Marking Lunar New Year

The Pocket Chinese Almanac predicts good and bad days for a range of activities for every day of the year based on calculations of lunar and solar patterns. Many use the almanac to plan important events.

“For weddings and for engagements for big parties,” Lee said.

Everyone can celebrate Lunar New Year, which is about family, friends and food. You’ll want to eat noodles for long life, dumplings for good fortune, along with fish and poultry.

“Whole chicken, whole duck. Because that is actually a symbol of completeness, and it has to include the head all the way to the tail,” Lee said.

A lot of people will be eating round fruit like an orange.

“If you hit the orange with the stem, that means not only are you complete as a food, but you’re also connected,” Smith said. “It’s a symbol of togetherness. It’s a symbol of linkage and tying everyone together.”

READ MORE: Chinatown Store Owners Hope Lunar New Year Brings Good Fortune To Pandemic-Impacted Businesses

Wear something red and head to Chinatown, where you’ll find lots of red envelopes you can fill with money to give children and single people. There are plenty of tiger decorations to help celebrate. Hundreds of years ago, people would hang door gods on their door to celebrate the New Year.

“The door gods are to protect the family, so that nothing bad would ever enter,” Lee said.

“How will you two be celebrating?” Hsu asked.

“We will be making dumplings, which is actually our very big tradition. We make many, many dumplings,” Lee said.

Hsu’s family celebrated with lots of lucky food and hope for the coming year.

The celebrations last through Feb. 16, and there are lots of ways to celebrate. For more information, CLICK HERE or HERE.