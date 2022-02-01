NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday marks the start of the Lunar New Year, and families are ready to ring in the Year of the Tiger.

There are plenty of ways to celebrate, with several events planned in New York City.

Manhattan’s Chinatown will greet the Year of the Tiger the only way the community knows how, and that’s with a big celebration. They’re expected to kick off with the New Year Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival.

As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reports, there’s no better time to rediscover Chinatown than now. The nearly three week celebration will feature firecrackers, fireworks and lion dancers.

“The Year of the Tiger for us is very lucky,” said Justin Yu, of the Chinese Consolidation Benevolent Association NY. “Tiger is strong, and we are just as strong as tigers.”

The excitement is strong this year, but it comes amid a recent spike in anti-Asian hate crimes. The NYPD plans on increasing patrols for the festivities, because of the rise.

But there’s optimism the Lunar New Year will bring new beginnings, which is especially important for Chinatown businesses, where 87% of the neighborhood’s 1,200 storefronts have returned, but the tourists have not.

“I really hope after this New Year will bring a lot of luck for our community,” William Su, of the Myanmar Chinese Association of NY, said.

A new year that could bring new opportunities. The neighborhood is preparing to roar back, just like this year’s zodiac.

The festivities are expected to end on Feb. 20 with a parade starting on Mott and Canal streets and ending on East Broadway near the Manhattan Bridge.

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to speak at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to kick off the celebrations at Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook contributed to this report.