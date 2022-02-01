NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man has been shot in East Harlem.
It happened at around 11:15 a.m. at 103rd Street and Third Avenue.
The victim is said to be in serious condition.
He was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital.
So far there's no word of any arrests.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.