Today: Increasing clouds and a few degrees warmer. Highs in the mid 30s.
Tonight: Not quite as cold. Lows in the 30s and 20s.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and even milder. Highs in the 40s.
Thursday: Some rain likely and still mild. Highs in the 40s.
Heads Up:
-Mixed precipitation possible Thursday night into Friday with the best chance N&W. The main concern is any icing that could develop. Updates to come…