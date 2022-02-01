NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Legal Aid Society has filed a motion for contempt in Bronx Supreme Court against the city’s Department of Correction for delaying medical services to thousands of detainees.
The agency admitted to failing to comply with a December court order to provide basic access to medical care.
A spokesperson for the DOC says ensuring that people in custody receive timely medical help has always been a priority for the department.
The city’s law department says it is reviewing the motion.