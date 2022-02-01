NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man died after a shooting in Harlem on Tuesday.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway was at the scene, just a few doors down from the Apollo Theater.

The entire block of 125th Street between Frederick Douglass Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard was closed to vehicle traffic as investigators worked the scene.

CBS2 has learned the shooting happened at around 4 p.m. A 23-year-old was shot in the chest during a dispute, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later died.

It is not clear what that dispute was about.

People who live in the area said it seems like the violence will not stop.

“It’s a shame, man. It’s a shame. It’s like it’s never ending. Reminds me of the late ’70s and ’80s. It’s like a gun battle every single day. You just ask God to protect you when you leave home that you make it back, you know?” East Harlem resident Alex Ramos said.

Police said the gunman fled on foot.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.

