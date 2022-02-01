NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dog owner is seeking answers after her rescue was electrocuted and died.

It happened during what was supposed to be a routine walk, after the dog stepped on a metal plate.

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more what happened and how it could be a warning to other pet owners.

An energetic Great Dane-Boxer mix named Lala was on her walk Monday evening with her caretaker, Lauren Green, at around 7 p.m. in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

“I walked her around the dog park, took a right, and when we were walking over this area she just started screaming and just fell over immediately,” Green said.

Lala stepped on a metal plate in front of the One Bell Slip waterfront properties off Commercial Street.

On Tuesday, plastic barriers blocked off the spot where authorities say a light fixture had previously been removed, but wires underneath the plate were somehow still conducting electricity.

A spokesperson for One Bell Slip explained that after the storm, “An underground electrical wire was inadvertently exposed to snow and salt which caused a temporary live charge in a metal plate on the ground.”

The spokesperson went on to say, “Immediately after learning of this and the accident it caused, we worked with the City and Con Edison to fix the issue. The entire site has been evaluated and deemed safe. The safety and well-being of our community members is our top priority. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and are taking every step necessary to prevent this from happening again.”

“Some guy ran over to put a cone down. He had his head between his legs because he had gotten shocked, too,” Green said.

Green, however, did not get shocked. Someone at a dog training class came to help.

“My client tried her very best to save this dog with CPR and rushing him to the vet and the whole nine yards,” said Carmen Akeloa, owner of JoJo & Co. pet club.

Sadly, Lala didn’t make it and her owner is still searching for answers. The incident happened on private property, which is why Con Edison said it’s not responsible for maintaining the light fixtures.

“It’s not about what anyone, any citizen could’ve done differently. It’s someone who needs to take accountability and fix this. It’s still not fixed,” dog owner Lida Bilokur said.

Lala, a rescue, had been a part of Bilokur’s life for three years.

“Arguably more important than any other person in my life. She has gotten me through a lot,” Bilokur said.

And in an instant, she was gone.

The man who was also shocked refused medical treatment at the scene.