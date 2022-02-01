CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Chances are you or someone you know plays Wordle.

The popular online game now has a new owner.

Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle created the game a few months ago as a gift to his wife.

Now, millions play daily, trying to guess a five-letter word within six tries.

The New York Times just bought the game for a price it described as “the low seven figures.”

Fans have expressed concern about a paywall being added.

The Times says Wordle will initially remain free.

