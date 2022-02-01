NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Chances are you or someone you know plays Wordle.
The popular online game now has a new owner.
Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle created the game a few months ago as a gift to his wife.
Now, millions play daily, trying to guess a five-letter word within six tries.
The New York Times just bought the game for a price it described as “the low seven figures.”
Fans have expressed concern about a paywall being added.
The Times says Wordle will initially remain free.