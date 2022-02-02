NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Four men have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the four were charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in a narcotics conspiracy alleging the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.”
READ MORE: Brooklyn Residents Remember Actor Michael K. Williams As Giving Member Of Community: ‘He Exemplified What It Meant To Be Real’
New York City’s medical examiner ruled that Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication on Sept. 6, 2021. He was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. At that time, the ME’s office ruled Williams’ death an accident.
READ MORE: Wendell Pierce On Filming ‘The Wire’ Alongside Michael K. Williams: ‘He Had An Immense Talent For Truth’
Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers in “The Wire” created one of the most beloved and enduring characters in a prime era of television, was found by family members in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, the NYPD said.
Please check back with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)