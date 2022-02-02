NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jeff Zucker announced his resignation as president of CNN on Wednesday, writing in a memo he failed to disclose a romantic relationship with an executive at the company.

The move ended a nine-year tenure at the helm of the one of the nation’s largest media companies.

Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor who was fired after it was discovered that he aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment investigation.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

Zucker said he worked with the colleague for more than 20 years and that the relationship was consensual, adding, “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

Though Zucker did not name the executive, CNN later identified her as Allison Gollust.

She released a statement saying, “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time.”

It was not immediately clear who would run CNN while a permanent replacement is sought.

