MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some drivers had to hold their horses Wednesday on the Northern State Parkway.
State police blocked traffic while good Samaritans tried to get a couple of horses off the road. They lured them with rice cakes, eventually managing to get them to safety.
The Northern State Parkway is not a racetrack! These two didn’t get the memo.
It took a team to get two horses home after they escaped their stable and ended up on the Parkway. A driver lured them with rice cakes, we blocked traffic and the owners were able to walk them home. pic.twitter.com/SNtOCg7QQ4
— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) February 2, 2022
The horses were returned to a Melville stable. They had escaped earlier through a fence damaged by a fallen tree.
The horses were not injured.