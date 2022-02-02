Final FarewellNYPD Det. Wilbert Mora Honored With Hero's Funeral At St. Patrick's Cathedral
By CBSNewYork Team
MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some drivers had to hold their horses Wednesday on the Northern State Parkway.

State police blocked traffic while good Samaritans tried to get a couple of horses off the road. They lured them with rice cakes, eventually managing to get them to safety.

The horses were returned to a Melville stable. They had escaped earlier through a fence damaged by a fallen tree.

The horses were not injured.

