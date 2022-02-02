TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the Omicron wave is leaving the state as quickly as it came in with COVID cases rapidly declining.
Still, he says the state is not out of the woods yet with staff at hospitals still overwhelmed.
If trends continue, however, the governor hinted he could remove the school mask mandate soon.
"I look to a time in this school year where we are no longer masking in our schools," Murphy said.
The governor did not comment on whether he will be extending the public health emergency, which expires next week.