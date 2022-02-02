NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral service will be held Wednesday for NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, the second officer who died after being ambushed last month in Harlem.

A sea of blue is expected outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral for another day of mourning those who swore to protect and serve.

It will be the closing chapter of a final farewell to a true hero. The 27-year-old will be laid to rest, but his memory will live on forever in every officer and on the streets of his home, New York.

Mora’s flag-draped casket was transported Tuesday to historic St. Patrick’s Cathedral for a wake, as loved ones and even strangers offered sympathy.

“My heart goes out to the Mora family, the Rivera family, for doing God’s work,” Clinton Hill resident Patrick Toussaint said.

“It’s sad, it’s very sad,” said one woman, who couldn’t fight back her tears while paying her respects. Asked why she came, she replied, “It’s the right thing to do.”

Mayor Eric Adams was among the mourners Tuesday, and he is scheduled to speak at Wednesday’s funeral. The list also includes Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, family members and friends.

Many in the NYPD say they are thankful for the endless support.

“Once you are NYPD, whether you’re retired or not, you still feel the heartache,” one man said.

It’s been less than a week since New York buried another young hero, Mora’s 22-year-old partner, Det. Jason Rivera.

They answered a domestic violence call last month in Harlem, but instead walked into an ambush. It’s a tragic reminder what officers face and could sacrifice for all of us.

After being gravely wounded, Mora managed to hold on bravely for a few more days and was able to donate his organs. A hero until the very end, his final act of service and love saved the lives of five people.

Several police officers from the @albanypolice, @VlietPolice and @PdBethlehem just boarded a bus at APD Headquarters to attend #NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora’s funeral today in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/i1IYtSfy4T — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) February 2, 2022

“I’ve been grieving since the night it happened,” said Pat Brittan, of Ozone Park, Queens. “I was hoping Officer Mora pulled through. That’s why I had to come.”

Wednesday’s funeral is set for 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Watch streaming live on CBS News New York or WLNY-TV 10-55.