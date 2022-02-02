NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden is coming to New York City on Thursday as gun violence continues to plague the city.

Mayor Eric Adams made a solemn vow Wednesday as he stood just feet away from the casket of NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora.

“It is New Yorkers against the killers and we will not lose,” he said.

He’s a freshman mayor who has had to cope with a gusher of gun violence since he took office.

Tuesday night, a rookie cop was shot on his way to work during an attempted carjacking. He’s the sixth officer to catch a bullet since the beginning of the year.

Earlier Tuesday, there were two deadly shootings in Manhattan, adding more victims to what the mayor called the “carbon highways of death.”

“Even when the bullet hits the body of our citizens, the emotional trauma continues to rip the anatomy of our city,” Adams said.

Knowing that people are scared and fed up and seeking an end to bloody headlines, the mayor intends to ask the president to step up and help the city.

As CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, sources tell CBS2 the mayor will ask Biden to work to increase penalties:

For those directly involved in moving guns across state lines

For the organizers of gun trafficking rings

For those making straw purchases

And for those buying guns from someone legally prohibited from doing so.

The mayor’s agenda also includes asking Biden for help from federal agencies in ending the iron pipeline and getting the Department of Justice to go after ghost guns.

White House officials tell CBS2 the president is bringing Attorney General Merrick Garland with him to New York to meet not only with the mayor but with Gov. Kathy Hochul and other elected officials.

“One of the things that is very important to the president and to the Biden/Harris Administration is to continue to grow a stronger partnership with New York and New York City. That is really important in dealing with the gun violence that we’re seeing,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House principal deputy press secretary.

The mayor met Wednesday with the two U.S. Attorneys to discuss high-intensity drug trafficking areas of the city. Thursday, he’ll take the president to police headquarters and then to a school in Queens to meet with violence interrupters.

The governor, meanwhile, has already convened a nine-state task force to find ways to stop gun trafficking across state lines.