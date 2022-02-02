NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Public Theater has announced the lineup for this summer’s free Shakespeare in the Park.
The season kicks off with “Richard III,” starring “Black Panther” and “The Walking Dead” star Danai Gurira and directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara.
The season at the Delacorte Theater continues with a musical adaptation of “As You Like It,” which was originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed because of the pandemic.
Performance schedules, additional casting and information on free ticket distribution will be announced at a later date.